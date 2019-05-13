Man arrested after Walt Disney World security finds gun in bag, records show

BAY LAKE, Fla. - A Daytona Beach man was arrested last week after a Walt Disney World security officer discovered a handgun in his bag at the Transportation and Ticket Center, according to an arrest report.
Terry Bruce, 29, is facing a charge of carrying a concealed weapon after his May 7 arrest, court records show.
A security officer discovered the 9-mm handgun and two magazines in Bruce’s bag while checking it at the bag check area guests pass through before heading to Magic Kingdom, the report states.
The security officer alerted an Orange County deputy, who pulled Bruce aside, according to the report.
Bruce told an Orange County deputy he had forgotten the handgun was in his bag and that he usually keeps the gun in his car, the report states.
According to the arrest report, Bruce does not have a concealed carry license.
Bruce said he left the gun in the bag when he was switching cars, the arrest report states.
