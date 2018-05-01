Man arrested in connection with homicide in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was taken into custody Tuesday morning in connection with a homicide in Orlando, police said.
Police made the arrest at an apartment complex on Jefferson Street.
The man’s name has not been released.
While the search warrant was executed, neighbors said a teen girl was tossed down and another man was grabbed after police chased himthrough the apartment complex.
The man’s arrest is in connection with a homicide on April 15.
A man, age 25-35 years old, was found dead near the 200 block of Terry Avenue.
His name has not been released.
