Man arrested in DeLand hit-and-run that killed teenager, injured 4

DELAND, Fla. - DeLand police have arrested a 19-year-old man accused in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 17-year-old and injured four other people.
Tuwon Chambers, 19, was arrested Saturday on charges of leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in a death.
Five people were injured in the June 4 crash, including 17-year-old Kevin Mojena of Orange City, who later died.
Police said dashcam video provided to officers showed a white Dodge Dart crashing into the front of Mojena's car before Mojena's vehicle crossed the median and struck two other vehicles on Woodland Boulevard. The Dodge Dart stopped shortly after the crash and then continued driving north, police said.
The Dodge Dart was later spotted by officers on State Road 15A and Beresford Road.
Police said as an officer approached the vehicle, (he or she) could smell marijuana. The officer found marijuana and a bottle of rum in the car, police said.
Chambers was arrested on misdemeanor drug charges.
While Chambers was stopped, he told officers that he was involved in the crash on South Woodland Boulevard. A warrant was issued this weekend for the charge related to the crash, which remains under investigation.
