Man arrested in fatal shooting outside downtown Orlando nightclub extradited from Tennessee

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 26-year-old man who was arrested last month in Tennessee in connection with a January fatal shooting outside a downtown Orlando nightclub has been extradited to Orange County, jail records said.
The United States Marshals Service said it arrested Notier Misael Gomez on April 18 at a gas station in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, in connection with the Jan. 26 fatal shooting of Keveon Smith, 22, outside Club LIT on North Orange Avenue near East Livingston Street.
Related Headlines
Read: Man in Tennessee arrested in fatal shooting outside downtown Orlando nightclub
Authorities said Gomez and two other men fired shots at Smith and two others.
Gomez was extradited from Rutherford County Jail to the Orange County Jail, where he was booked on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.
He faced a judge Saturday morning.
Read: Florida woman dies from dog bites at Humane Society, officials say
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}