Man arrested out of Marion County for sexual battery of a minor

By WFTV.com News Staff
Jeremy Stantz (WFTV)
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on multiple charges related to the sexual battery of a minor.

On May 13, 2025, MCSO responded to a report of a sex offense between 35-year-old Jeremy Stanz and a 12-year-old victim.

Deputies reviewed the victim’s cell phone, which revealed sexually explicit messages between the victim and Stantz, including images depicting child sexual abuse material.

Based on information gathered through this investigation, MCSO believes Stantz may have contacted additional victims.

Stantz was arrested and taken into custody at the Marion County Jail, where he is held with no bond.

