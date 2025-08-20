Man accused of stealing vehicle with pistol inside in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. — The Sanford Police Department said a man was arrested after he stole a car that contained a pistol.

Officers said Malik Lamar Jackson was arrested on Aug. 7 after he stole a Ford truck near E. 21st Street and Sanford Avenue.

Police said the incident started when officers were taking a vehicle burglary report in the area and received a separate call about the stolen truck.

Working with the truck’s owner, police quickly tracked the vehicle and attempted to make contact with Jackson, who fled on foot.

SPD said K-9 Athos and Officer Rosado successfully apprehended Jackson, who was taken into custody without further incident.

Jackson was arrested on multiple charges, including grand theft of a firearm, grand theft of property, grand theft of a motor vehicle, armed burglary, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, and resisting arrest.

The investigation revealed that Jackson was also responsible for the vehicle burglary that officers initially responded to before the truck theft.

