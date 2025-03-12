Local

Man to be sentenced for killing motorcyclist, good Samaritan in 2021 Sanford crash

By WFTV.com News Staff
Michael Kraft mug shot Michael Kraft was convicted of killing a motorcyclist and a woman who was helping. (Source: Seminole County Sheriff's Office)
By WFTV.com News Staff

SANFORD, Fla. — A man who hit and killed a motorcyclist and a woman helping him will be sentenced next month.

Sanford police arrested Michael Kraft in March 2021 for crashing into a man on a motorcycle along State Road 46. Police say he then made a U-turn and returned to the scene when he drove over the median and killed the motorcyclist, Vincent Russo. Police say Jenica Campbell was helping Russo when Kraft struck her too, killing her.

Kraft was convicted last week on charges of DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in death.

His sentencing is scheduled for April 16.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read