Man to be sentenced for killing motorcyclist, good Samaritan in 2021 Sanford crash

SANFORD, Fla. — A man who hit and killed a motorcyclist and a woman helping him will be sentenced next month.

Sanford police arrested Michael Kraft in March 2021 for crashing into a man on a motorcycle along State Road 46. Police say he then made a U-turn and returned to the scene when he drove over the median and killed the motorcyclist, Vincent Russo. Police say Jenica Campbell was helping Russo when Kraft struck her too, killing her.

Kraft was convicted last week on charges of DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in death.

His sentencing is scheduled for April 16.

