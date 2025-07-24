Man bitten by shark he rescued in South Florida

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A man is recovering after he was bitten by a shark that he rescued.

Jeff Joel says he saw the shark stuck in a fishing net last week in Palm Beach County. He says the shark thrashed around after he removed the net from its head and bit him on the forearm.

“This was just something where a shark was scared. She was trapped. Like any wild animal would be scared if they’re trapped. They don’t know what’s going to happen,” Joel said.

He needed 40 stitches and was hospitalized for two days.

He says he was lucky and hopes to be back in the water soon.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group