Man breaks into house, hides while owner was sleeping inside, police say

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - A Winter Garden woman said she woke up and discovered a stranger broke in and was hiding out in her home.
Maria Gonzalez said the man crawled through a window in her house while she was sleeping.
Gonzalez said she didn't know something was wrong until police knocked on her door telling her someone was inside.
A neighbor called police and reported seeing the man in the house.
Officers went inside the house and found the man hiding in the laundry room, according to police.
Officers identified the man as Wilfredo Resto.
Police said Resto was released from prison over the weekend and two days later, he was caught looking through the woman's window in broad daylight.
Police reports said it was not Resto's first encounter that morning.
Another woman called police and she said she found Resto "looking through her window," but he "was startled when she knocked" and he ran off.
Orange County court records show Resto has been arrested about 20 times since 2005 for theft and burglary, including a break-in last year at a church.
Resto said he crawled into the woman's window because her son invited him to lunch, but she doesn't have a son.
Resto is in jail on a charge of burglary of an occupied dwelling.
