Man charged after shooting at neighbor in Deltona, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Volusia County man is facing charges after deputies said he pointed a pistol at his neighbor’s face, shot into his house and then ended up getting shot himself.
Deputies said Gregory Castellanos showed up with the weapon at his neighbor’s house on Howland Boulevard in Deltona and confronted the neighbor about telling his son to stop throwing a ball against his fence.
When the neighbor saw the pistol, deputies said he pushed Castellanos from the doorway and grabbed his rifle.
That’s when deputies said the neighbor shot Castellanos in the hand.
The neighbor told deputies he fired the rifle in self-defense.
