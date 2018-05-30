0 Man charged almost 9 months after woman killed in Melbourne hit-and-run crash

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A 37-year-old man was arrested Tuesday almost nine months after he struck a 33-year-old woman and drove away, the Melbourne Police Department said.

Investigators said David Gray hit Monica Ruiz Patino on Sept. 4 while driving home on West Eau Gallie Boulevard near Croton Road.

Patino was taken to Rockledge's Wuesthoff Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators said Gray called 911 from his home to report that he thought he had struck someone with his Nissan Altima. He told them he didn't call from the crash scene because he panicked, police said.

Police said they went to Gray's home and saw him standing in the driveway holding a can of beer. They said they discovered two open cans of beer in the car.

Gray had a blood alcohol content of .177, investigators said.

"When you look at the facts of this, it's of great concern," a prosecutor said in court Wednesday.

"We"ll be able to show mitigation as to exactly how this accident occurred, but we're not going to do that here," a defense attorney said.

Gray, who was previously convicted of driving under the influence, is charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of a crash involving a fatality, jail records said. He was granted a $100,000 bail.

