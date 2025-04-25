Man charged with sexual battery against 13-year-old in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A man from Tampa is facing charges in Marion County after deputies say he went there for a sexual encounter with a 13-year-old.

Marion County deputies say the investigation started in January after a family member found the suspect in bed with the child. That man was identified as Jaquese Sankey, 22.

They determined the Sankey had been communicating on Snapchat. The victim told detectives they met through a mutual friend and had been talking and texting for about a month. She said Sankey knew she was only 13.

Investigators determined the victim also sent him explicit images.

About a month later, detectives said they found more messages between Sankey and 11 other females under the age of 18. The sheriff’s office said Sankey told the juveniles he didn’t mind their ages. He allegedly also requested sexually explicit photos and videos and showed interest in meeting several of these juveniles.

After an arrest warrant was obtained, Sankey was arrested in Tampa Tuesday and extradited to the Marion County jail. Jail records show he later posted bail.

He faces charges of lewd or lascivious battery on a victim between 12 and 16 years of age, unlawful use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, and four counts of possession of child pornography.

Detectives said he admitted to sexually battering the victim in Marion County.

