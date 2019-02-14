Man complains Orlando officer punched, kicked him in the face in newly released footage

ORLANDO, Fla. - Newly released body camera footage shows a burglary suspect complaining that an Orlando police officer punched him and kicked him in the face.
The officer in that case, identified as Dana Hilliker, is on administrative duty while a review is conducted into claims that he used excessive force during the arrest.
In the nearly hour of footage, the burglary suspect, Michael von Bristol, is shown with a knot on his head and a bite mark on his leg. During the incident, Bristol was bitten by a K-9 officer.
Surveillance video released last week show Bristol being pulled by the hair and kicked in the face by an Orlando officer.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the case.
