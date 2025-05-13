Man connected to several car break-ins arrested in Sanford, police say

, Fla. — Police in Sanford said they have arrested a man connected to several car burglaries.

Officers said they responded Sunday morning to a burglary near Paloma Avenue, not far from the airport.

They say Domineke Terrell matched the description of the suspect.

They say he is responsible for at least seven burglary cases in the Washington Oaks, Celery Lakes, and San Lanta areas.

He also had a warrant out of Volusia County.

Officers say Terrell specifically targeted unlocked cars.

