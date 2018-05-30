Man convicted in Orlando fatal drive-by shooting to be sentenced

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man convicted of murder in a drive-by shooting will be sentenced Wednesday.
In March, a jury found Christopher Miller and his half brother, Lavon Shinn, guilty of second-degree murder in the killing of an Orlando mother and a nonprofit worker during a drive-by shooting.
Shinn was sentenced to life in prison in March, but Miller was not sentenced at the time due to complications with another case.
Witnesses said a fight between three other men at Club UNO led to the fatal shooting in 2016.
The witness testified that after the fight, Shinn went home, picked up Miller and got into a friend's car. They drove by the area and opened fire.
Tanya Skeen, 46, and Gino Nicolas, 24, were standing on the corner when they were hit by gunfire.
