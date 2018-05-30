  • Man convicted in Orlando fatal drive-by shooting to be sentenced

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A man convicted of murder in a drive-by shooting will be sentenced Wednesday.

     

    Related Headlines

    In March, a jury found Christopher Miller and his half brother, Lavon Shinn, guilty of second-degree murder in the killing of an Orlando mother and a nonprofit worker during a drive-by shooting.

     

    Shinn was sentenced to life in prison in March, but Miller was not sentenced at the time due to complications with another case.

     

    Download: WFTV mobile apps

     

    Witnesses said a fight between three other men at Club UNO led to the fatal shooting in 2016.

     

    The witness testified that after the fight, Shinn went home, picked up Miller and got into a friend's car. They drove by the area and opened fire.

     

    Tanya Skeen, 46, and Gino Nicolas, 24, were standing on the corner when they were hit by gunfire.

     

    Miller could face life in prison if convicted.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.
    Gino Nicolas was shot and killed when he was caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting in Orlando.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man convicted in Orlando fatal drive-by shooting to be sentenced

  • Headline Goes Here

    Orlando police chief's brother accused of sexually battering girl

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man's competency delays trial in killing Seminole County nanny

  • Headline Goes Here

    ‘Roseanne' reboot canceled: Barr blames Ambien for racist tweet, urges…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former pastor, a father of 10, killed by wrong-way driver on I-4