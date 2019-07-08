0 Man convicted of killing Winter Park nanny has PTSD, mental disorders, psychologist testifies

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A psychologist testified on the mental well-being of the man convicted this month of kidnapping and killing a Winter Park nanny in 2017.

Jurors are currently hearing testimony to decide whether to sentence Scott Nelson to life in prison or the death penalty. They found him guilty earlier this month of kidnapping and killing Jennifer Fulford.

Dr. Valerie McClain spent hours on the stand Monday breaking down things that happened to Nelson in his childhood and adulthood that got him to where he is now.

READ: Man accused of killing Winter Park caregiver screams 'Mistrial!' during sentencing phase

McClain said Nelson had a traumatic childhood and spent years in solitary confinement as an adult.

McClain claims Nelson has post-traumatic stress disorder and other problems because he had an abusive father, absent mother and siblings who exposed him to alcohol and drug abuse from a young age.

McClain admitted that that Nelson is a known exaggerator and manipulator and that some of her findings are based on Nelson's own statements about what has happened in his life.

But, she said, her conclusions are still well supported.

In court on Monday, Nelson also made it known that he would like to testify before he is sentenced. When he testified during the trial he admitted that he killed Fulford.

This is a developing story. Follow Channel 9 reporter Field Sutton on Twitter for live update from the courtroom. Watch Eyewitness News for the latest.

Still waiting for a final decision on whether Scott Nelson testifies. The judge has instructed him to get with his lawyers over the lunch hour and come up with a lot of additional witnesses and evidence he believes should be introduced in court. #WFTV — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) July 8, 2019

McClain: “I did develop the opinion that, at the time of the events leading to the current offenses, he was suffering from extreme emotional disturbances.” #WFTV — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) July 8, 2019

McClain “Mr. Nelson does have significant deficits in the areas of memory, as well as higher-level processing and executive deficits.” #WFTV — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) July 8, 2019

The defense calls licensed psychologist Dr. Valerie McClain. #WFTV — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) July 8, 2019

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.