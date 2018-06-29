Man convicted of raping Windermere woman to be sentenced Friday

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The man convicted of raping a woman in Windermere will be sentenced by an Orange County judge Friday.
Police said Darryl Patterson drugged the woman and then raped her.
Patterson is also accused in another case in another city, and the court of appeals is also looking into a third case.
Patterson was found guilty of sexual battery, and guilty of attempted sexual battery in March.
However, the jury did not find that Patterson had penetrated his victim during the act, which would have made him eligible for tougher sentencing.
Patterson faces decades behind bars.
