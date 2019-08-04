ORLANDO, Fla. - A man crashed into a house on West Jackson Street near West Church Street around 8 p.m. Saturday, police say.
The crash left significant damage to the home. However, the man survived the crash.
Related Headlines
Neighbors who witnessed the crash said before the man hit the house, he hit a dumpster.
VIDEO: Man crashes vehicle into house in Parramore, police say
"He knows the dumpster. He knows the house. He knows his neighborhood! He lives in the neighborhood! He lives right across the street." one neighbor said.
The car was stuck in tree branches and fence posts. It took a tow truck driver 30 minutes to remove the car.
The Orlando Police Department said no one else was injured in the crash.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}