Man critically injured in stabbing at Orange County bus stop

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 46-year-old man was critically injured Monday evening in a stabbing at a bus stop in the Orlovista neighborhood, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

    The stabbing was reported at about 9:45 p.m. along West Colonial Drive near North Powers Drive, Orange County Lt. Ashley Strange said.

    The victim was sitting at the bus stop when a 38-year-old man approached him and began stabbing him, Strange said.

    "Bystanders called 911 and pointed out the suspect ... who briefly fought with deputies and was subsequently arrested," she said.

    The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

    No one else was injured.

    The stabbing remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

