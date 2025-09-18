Man in custody after hourslong standoff in Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. — A standoff with an armed man in Cocoa has ended peacefully.

Police were called to a home on Polaris Avenue at about 8 a.m. Thursday.

Cocoa police Chief Evander Collier said they responded to a domestic call about a man pointing a shotgun at his uncle. He said everyone but the suspect was already out of the house before they got there, but the man refused to come out or talk to them.

Police said it ended around 1 p.m. when the suspect, Charles Johnard Hopkins, 51, surrendered.

Collier said they have an arrest warrant for him. It is not yet clear what the charges are.

No one was injured.

