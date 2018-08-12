Man dead after shooting inside McIntosh home, deputies say

MCINTOSH, Fla. - A man is dead after a fight inside a north Marion County home ended in a shooting late Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies were on their way to a report of a fight inside the house on the 20300th block of NW First Street in McIntosh around 11:40 p.m. when they learned someone was shooting inside the home, officials said.
When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been shot inside the home.
The man, whom deputies have not identified, was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
Detectives identified all involved and currently have no suspects outstanding, officials said.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, deputies said.
