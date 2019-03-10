  • Man dies after being shot at Orange County condo complex

    By: Jason Kelly

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 33-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday morning at a condominium complex, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

    Deputies were called shortly after 8:30 a.m. to Ludlow Lane near Rio Grande Avenue and 40th Street after Jamarr L. Howard had been shot.

    Howard was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, investigators said.

    Deputies said the shooting does not appear to be random and that it remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

