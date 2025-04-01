Man dies after being struck by car near Ocala, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A car struck and killed a man north of Ocala late Monday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said it happened around 11:30 p.m. along US-441.

Investigators believe the man was walking across the southbound lanes of the road when a sedan collided with him in the area of NW 85th Street.

FHP did not name the pedestrian who died but said he was a 36-year-old resident of Amory, Mississippi.

The driver of the car, 23, of Gainesville, was not hurt, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.

