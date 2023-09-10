Man dies after car crashes into Orange County pond

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has died after a car crashed into an Orange County pond Sunday morning.

Orange County Fire Rescue said the crash happened around 4:33 a.m.

First responders said they arrived to find a car fully submerged in Union Lake near South Orange Blossom Trail and 19th Street.

Officials said a rescue diver was sent into the water when they first arrived and recovered a man from inside the car.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the road is blocked due to the crash on 19th Street, west of Westmoreland Drive.

The crash investigation has been turned over to the Florida Highway Patrol.

