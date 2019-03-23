Man dies after crash on SR 408, FHP says

One person is dead following a crash in Orange County early Saturday.
The crash happened around 4:55 a.m. at State Road 408 near mile marker 108.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 27-year-old Anthony Sanchez was driving eastbound when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a cement pillar.
Sanchez's 33-year-old male passenger was then ejected from the vehicle and struck by another driver who attempted to avoid him in the roadway, FHP said.
The passenger, who has not yet been identified, later died of his injuries.
Sanchez was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
The crash remains under investigation.
