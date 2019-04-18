Man dies after dirt bike collides with Orange County home, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man has died after he lost control of his dirt bike and struck the front of a house, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash happened just before 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Lake Tiny Circle.
According to FHP, 22-year-old Janier Pagan was traveling on the road when he went into the yard of the home and struck the house.
Pagan was ejected from his bike in the crash.
He was transported to an area hospital where he later died, according to FHP.
The crash remains under investigation.
