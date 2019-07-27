Man dies after shooting in Orange County, $5K reward for information, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man has died, and deputies are looking for information after an overnight shooting in Orange County.
Deputies said Travis Glenn was found shot and laying in the middle of a sidewalk around 2 a.m. Saturday.
The shooting occurred on South Ohio Street and a witness reported hearing several gunshots, detectives said.
Glenn was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, deputies said.
No other details about the shooting have been released.
A $5,000 reward is being offered, through Crimeline at 800-432-TIPS (8477), for information that leads to an arrest.
