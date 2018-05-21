Man dies during altercation with West Melbourne officer, police say

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. - A death investigation is underway after a 46-year-old man died during an altercation with police, according to the West Melbourne Police Department.
Police were called to the Publix on West New Haven Avenue about 10:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a man acting “erratically.”
They asked the man to leave, and he did, but returned to the store again, police said.
Police said the man was being uncooperative and a physical altercation ensued.
During the altercation, the man became unresponsive, police said.
Officers performed CPR, and the man was taken to a hospital, where he died.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating and two officers were placed on leave.
No other details were released.
