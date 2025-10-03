Local

Man dies during medical emergency on SR-44 in Sumter County, says FHP

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A 62-year-old man from Lecanto died after his vehicle left the roadway and crashed on State Road 44 early Thursday morning.

The man was driving a Toyota Highlander westbound on SR-44 when he experienced a medical emergency, which caused the vehicle to go off the road, enter a ditch, and collide with a barbed wire fence.

The accident occurred east of Northwest 33rd Drive, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

