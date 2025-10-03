Man dies during medical emergency on SR-44 in Sumter County, says FHP

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A 62-year-old man from Lecanto died after his vehicle left the roadway and crashed on State Road 44 early Thursday morning.

The man was driving a Toyota Highlander westbound on SR-44 when he experienced a medical emergency, which caused the vehicle to go off the road, enter a ditch, and collide with a barbed wire fence.

The accident occurred east of Northwest 33rd Drive, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group