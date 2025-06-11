Man dives into swimming pool to save Florida boy from drowning

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A boy is recovering after he was rescued from the deep end of a Fort Lauderdale pool.

Roque Ivan Ocampo dove into the pool after the boy fell in and nearly drowned.

He dragged him out of the water and immediately began CPR before police took over.

Officers carried the boy to paramedics, who treated him on-scene.

Ocampo is being praised for his quick action, but he said he only did what he thought was right.

Experts stress the lifesaving benefits of CPR even if you’re not an expert.

