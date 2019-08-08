  • Man faces arson charges after fire displaces adults, children at Cocoa apartments, police say

    By: Melonie Holt

    Updated:

    COCOA, Fla. - One man is facing charges of arson after a fire at an apartment left several people homeless early Thursday morning.

    A Brevard County Sheriff's Office resource officer was driving by the complex located off Counts Street when they saw 30-year-old Randy Jones standing outside and watching the fire. Jones was then detained for questioning.

    Officials said that as the fire spread, Jones knocked on a neighbor's door to tell her he was responsible for the fire.

    A friend of the suspect's late mother believes he needs mental health intervention.

    The Red Cross assisted in helping those affected. 

    No injuries were reported in the fire. 

    A GoFundMe has been set up for a pair of sisters and their five children who were displaced in the fire.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories