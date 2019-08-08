Man faces arson charges after fire displaces adults, children at Cocoa apartments, police say

COCOA, Fla. - One man is facing charges of arson after a fire at an apartment left several people homeless early Thursday morning.
A Brevard County Sheriff's Office resource officer was driving by the complex located off Counts Street when they saw 30-year-old Randy Jones standing outside and watching the fire. Jones was then detained for questioning.
Officials said that as the fire spread, Jones knocked on a neighbor's door to tell her he was responsible for the fire.
A friend of the suspect's late mother believes he needs mental health intervention.
The Red Cross assisted in helping those affected.
No injuries were reported in the fire.
A GoFundMe has been set up for a pair of sisters and their five children who were displaced in the fire.
