Man faces manslaughter charge after accidentally shooting brother in Taft, deputies say

TAFT, Fla. - A man is facing a manslaughter charge after deputies say he accidentally shot his brother in Taft Friday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting occurred shortly before 4 p.m. at 1000 4th St., deputies said.
Austin Kelly, 20, was shot when his 23-year-old brother Kori New began “playing around” with a gun and it accidentally went off, according to deputies.
Kelly was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
New is being held at the Orange County jail, deputies said.
Deputies said they found what they believe to be illegal narcotics in New’s bedroom.
