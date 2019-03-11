Man facing charges after defrauding over 100K from Hurricane Irma victims

KISSIMMEE, Fl. - Charges are pending against a man who the Florida Department of Financial Services said acted as a licensed contractor to take over $100,000 from people needing repairs in the wake of Hurricane Irma.
Carmello Cruz was arrested on February 27 for the crime, according to officials.
FDFS CEO Jimmy Patronis said Cruz would require half the payment of the bill to be paid before work began and then would leave without completing any work.
"I think this guy was cruising looking for damage, going door to door offering repair for cash because people were vulnerable because of the circumstances," said Patronis.
Channel 9 came across one document at the Osceola County Clerk's Office where a plaintiff accuses Cruz of entering into an agreement to build a new roof and requiring a down payment of $4,000 in December.
The plaintiff said Cruz never showed up to start the work.
Officials beleve there are more victims out there and are urging them to come forward by calling the Insuarance Fraud Tip Line at 1-800-378-0445.
