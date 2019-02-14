Man facing multiple charges in suspected Titusville drive-by shooting

BREVARD COUNTY, Fl. - One man is facing multiple charges after police said he attempted to murder another man in a shooting.
An investigation into 32-year-old Derrico French began on February 7 when Titusville police responded to a report of shots fired outside a residence on 3rd Avenue from a moving vehicle, according to the Titusville Police Department.
Related Headlines
Police arrived to find a man struck from the shooting. He was later transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man was live streaming on Instagram during crossfire with Orange County deputies, report says
- Florida man said he made $18K in 2016, yet received a $980K refund
- Man says someone is ‘eating his brains,' rips up golf courses in wild chase, Lady Lake police say
- VIDEO: 'Peace restored': Condo complex residents say they're grateful for noisy neighbor's conviction
A warrant was soon issued for the arrest of French, who was found on February 13 in Cocoa.
French is currently booked into the Brevard County Jail without bond. He faces preliminary charges of:
- Attempted first degree murder
- Trafficking Oxycodone
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possesiion of marijuana
- Failure to register as a sex offender
- Possession of a firearm by convicted felon
- Shooting a missile into a vehicle
Police did not detail how French incurred the other charges outside of attempted murder.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}