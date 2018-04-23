Man falls 72 feet after crash into Marion County bridge

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 20-year-old man fell to this death after he crashed into a Marion County bridge, troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The crash happened at 9:55 p.m. Sunday at State Road 40 near the Ocklawaha Bridge.
Related Headlines
Chad Lee Melnyk of Floral City, Florida was driving east on State Road 40 crossing over the bridge when he crossed the center lane and struck the guardrail, troopers said.
MeInyk’s vehicle landed against the north concrete guardrail facing east when Melynk crawled out of the driver’s side window and fell over the guardrail, falling 72 feet, troopers said.
>>> Read other Marion County stories <<<
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}