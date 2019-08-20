Man fatally shot near Orlando nightclub may not have been shooters' target, records show

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 22-year-old man who was shot and killed outside of a downtown Orlando nightclub in January may not have been the intended target of the shooters, Channel 9 has learned.
Pages of witness and suspect testimony reveal that two of the suspects in the shooting, 26-year-old Notier Gomez and 23-year-old Jahlil Cobbs, were hanging out in the VIP section of Club Lit with the victim, Keveon Smith.
Related Headlines
There doesn't seem to be evidence that they knew each other or that any sort of disagreement that may have led to Smith's murder.
Notier was arrested in Tennessee, while Cobbs was later arrested by U.S. Marshals in New York City. A third suspect who has been identified by officials remains at large.
In newly released recordings, Cobbs seems adamant that he didn't intentionally shoot or know Smith.
"I know I didn't hit him or anybody," Cobbs can be heard saying in the recordings. "I don't even know him for me to shoot at him."
Gomez and Cobbs both face charges of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.
Two others were shot in the incident, but survived.
Gomez and Cobbs are scheduled for a hearing Monday.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}