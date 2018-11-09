Man fatally shot on front porch while 2 young children in home, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are working to identify suspects after a deadly shooting that happened in the middle of the day.
Deputies said a man was killed at his home while a 2-year-old boy and a 3-year-old boy, were inside.
The shots rang out on Honeycomb Street near Goldenrod Road.
Deputies found 24-year-old Gerard Marcano with gunshot injuries in his enclosed porch.
He died at the scene, deputies said.
Deputies went door to door, canvassing for tips.
So far, there aren't many leads, only that two people were seen running away after the shooting.
It’s not yet known how Marcano is related to the children.
