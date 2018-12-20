Man killed, 2nd person critically injured in Sanford shootings

SANFORD, Fla. - One man was killed and a second person was critically injured Wednesday evening in a pair of shootings, the Sanford Police Department said.
Police said they were called shortly before 8 p.m. to East 10th Street near Celery and Melonville avenues, where they discovered a 20-year-old man who had been shot.
Moments later, investigators said they were called to nearby Willow Street, where another person was discovered with a gunshot wound.
The 20-year-old man died while being transported to Central Florida Regional Hospital, police spokesman Ronny Neal said.
The other victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition and is in surgery, Neal said.
Police said it is unknown if the shootings are connected.
No other details were given.
