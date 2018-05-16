Man finds kilo of cocaine on Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Some people find seashells at the beach.
Others might find shark teeth or spare change.
But in one case, police said a man found a kilo of cocaine during his morning run.
Daytona Beach police officers were called to the 2900 block of North the Beach on Tuesday for a report of found property.
A man told officers he was running by the water when he came across a black, square package with the word, “Porsche” written on the outside.
He said he thought the package might contain a type of car part, but when he unwrapped it, he saw a white substance and “smelled cocaine,” according to a report.
Police said the package was semi-covered by a rubber weatherproof material and cellophane wrapping.
The substance tested positive for cocaine, police said.
The man who found it cooperated with detectives and filled out a witness statement at the scene, police said.
