    By: Kelly Healey

    SANFORD, Fla. - A man was arrested Thursday night after he fled from a traffic stop in Sanford, troopers said.

     

    Joshua Gonzalez, 25, was pulled over on State Road 417 after troopers clocked his speed at more than 100 mph, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

     

    Troopers said they found fake credit cards and IDs in Gonzalez’s car.

     

    As the trooper ran his information, Gonzalez drove away, then crashed, before taking off on foot, FHP said.

     

    Gonzalez was later found in an abandoned home, troopers said.

     

    He was arrested and booked into the Seminole County Jail and is being held on $33,500 bail.

