Man flees traffic stop on dirt bike with child in lap, Ocala police say

OCALA, Fla. — Police in Ocala said they are looking for a man who ran from law enforcement and placed a child in danger in the process.

Ocala police said the man was seen driving a dirt bike on Tuesday in the area of Northwest Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. and State Road 40.

Officers said they attempted to contact the rider during a traffic stop, but he sped away.

Investigators said they later looked at traffic cameras and saw the fleeing dirt bike rider also had a young child in his lap.

Police are now offering a $3,000 reward through Crime Stoppers for anyone who can help them identify the rider and lead to his arrest.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Marion County by calling 352-368-STOP (7867), or **TIPS, or Ocala Police Officer Kelly at 352-369-7000.

