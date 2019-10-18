  • Man found bleeding in truck in Orange County dies

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 53-year-old man died Friday afternoon after he was discovered bleeding in a truck in the Pine Hills neighborhood, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

    Deputies said they were called shortly before 2:30 p.m. to Queensway Road near Golf Club Parkway and North Pine Hills Road when the man was discovered "bleeding from some kind of trauma."

    He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

    Investigators said it is unknown how the man died.

    The death remains under investigation.

