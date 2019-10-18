Man found bleeding in truck in Orange County dies

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 53-year-old man died Friday afternoon after he was discovered bleeding in a truck in the Pine Hills neighborhood, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies said they were called shortly before 2:30 p.m. to Queensway Road near Golf Club Parkway and North Pine Hills Road when the man was discovered "bleeding from some kind of trauma."
He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Investigators said it is unknown how the man died.
The death remains under investigation.
Orange County deputies on Queensway focused on this truck right now @WFTV pic.twitter.com/eCTEx5vIVZ— Ashley Edlund (@AshleyEdlund) October 18, 2019
Queensway Road right now. Orange County deputies say a man was found here in a truck bleeding from an injury. He died at the hospital. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/CSzwuHZdYJ— Ashley Edlund (@AshleyEdlund) October 18, 2019
