Man found dead next to stolen SUV in Fruitland Park, investigators say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - An investigation is underway after a man’s body was found in the middle of a Fruitland Park road.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the body was found Thursday on Maywood Bay Drive next a stolen SUV.
So far, investigators don’t know if the stolen SUV is somehow connected to the man’s death.
They have not said how he died.
No other details were released.
