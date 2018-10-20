  • Man found shot at Orange County shopping plaza

    By: Jason Kelly

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 24-year-old man was critically injured Friday evening in a shooting in a neighborhood, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

    Deputies were called shortly before 7:45 p.m. to a shopping plaza at South Orange Blossom Trail near Central Florida Parkway, where they discovered the man, who had been shot multiple times, Orange County Lt. David Spall said.

    A witness said the man was shot at nearby Water Bridge Circle and Alister Court, Spall said.

    The victim was taken to a hospital, where he is undergoing surgery. He remains in critical condition.

    The gunmen remain at large.

    The shooting remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.
