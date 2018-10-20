Man found shot at Orange County shopping plaza

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 24-year-old man was critically injured Friday evening in a shooting in a neighborhood, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies were called shortly before 7:45 p.m. to a shopping plaza at South Orange Blossom Trail near Central Florida Parkway, where they discovered the man, who had been shot multiple times, Orange County Lt. David Spall said.
A witness said the man was shot at nearby Water Bridge Circle and Alister Court, Spall said.
The victim was taken to a hospital, where he is undergoing surgery. He remains in critical condition.
The gunmen remain at large.
The shooting remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
LOOK: we now know where investigators believe the man was shot 👇🏼 @WFTV #WFTV pic.twitter.com/seYBCmnf77— Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) October 20, 2018
Alright, just spoke to an @OrangeCoSheriff Watch Commander. Says a man in his 20s was shot at another location, then found here. He’s in surgery now. No suspect information at this time. Investigators are interviewing a friend who was with the victim. @WFTV #WFTV pic.twitter.com/zOM1SLTdzd— Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) October 20, 2018
LOOK: scene is in the parking lot of a shopping center. Stores include a bakery, dentist, smoke shop, @BigLots. This originally came in as an aggravated battery call around 7:45PM. @WFTV #WFTV pic.twitter.com/JKnKCpay1O— Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) October 20, 2018
HAPPENING NOW: big crime scene on South OBT near Waterbridge Blvd. @OCFireRescue confirms one person was transported to the hospital with injuries, but didn’t elaborate. @OrangeCoSheriff investigating - says more info to come shortly. @WFTV #WFTV pic.twitter.com/BaaSqxsgQx— Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) October 20, 2018
