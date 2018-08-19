  • Man found shot in car in south Orange County prompts homicide investigation

    By: Chip Skambis

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was found dead inside a car in south Orange County near the J.W. Marriott hotel Sunday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office said. 

    Deputies found the man after a different, 29-year-old man pointed deputies in the direction of the car along 3300 block of Whisper Lakes Boulevard off John Young Parkway around 12:30 p.m., officials said. 

    Deputies saw the 44-year-old man, whom they did not identify, in the car with an apparent gunshot wound. 

    Firefighters responded and declared the man dead at the scene, officials said. 

    Investigators said they believe the man's death was a homicide. 

    Anyone with information is urged to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. 
     

