Man found shot near OBT strip mall, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man is in recovery following a shooting on OBT Thursday evening.
Officials with the Orange County Sheriff's Office said it happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Orange Blossom Trail.
Upon arrival, officials discovered a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was later transported to the hospital in stable condition.
Officials said the possible suspects are known to the victim and have not yet been taken into custody.
The investigation remains ongoing.
