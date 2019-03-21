Man found shot to death at horse farm in Ocala, deputies say

OCALA, Fla. - A man was found dead Thursday morning at a horse farm in Ocala, deputies said.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said they found the man at the Classic mile Training Center on West Highway 40 near Barn 56.
Deputies said the man, whose name was not released, suffered from gunshot wounds.
The investigation is ongoing.
