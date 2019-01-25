  • Man found shot to death in doorway of Orange County home, deputies say

    By: Kelly Healey , Johny Fernandez

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was killed, and another is fighting for his life after a shooting inside an Orange County home, deputies said.

     

    Authorities received a 911 call about the shooting at about 9 p.m. Thursday.

     

    Deputies said they found a 53-year-old man shot to death Thursday night in the doorway of a home on Vonderay Road.

    The 47-year-old homeowner suffered serious head injuries and was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, authorities said.

    Deputies are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

     

    The names of those involved have not been released.

     

     

     

