  • Man found shot to death in Orange County, deputies say

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting. 

    Deputies responded to Rio Grande Avenue and Americana Boulevard late Wednesday night.

    Deputies found a man in his late 20s with a gunshot wound to the chest. The unidentified man was taken to the hospital, where he died. 

    No other details were released. 

