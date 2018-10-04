Man found shot to death in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting.
Deputies responded to Rio Grande Avenue and Americana Boulevard late Wednesday night.
Deputies found a man in his late 20s with a gunshot wound to the chest. The unidentified man was taken to the hospital, where he died.
No other details were released.
Stay with wftv.com and follow reporter Q McCray for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}