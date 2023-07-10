Man found shot in vehicle in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating after they said a man was shot inside a vehicle Monday afternoon.

Police said they responded to the shooting around 4:20 p.m. at 5300 Radebaugh Way.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man in a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Officers said the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

Police said the man is in stable condition.

